Police join forces, step up patrols

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sattawat Hiranburana, Asst. Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, on Friday ordered Pattaya police to step up safety precautions during the festival season.

Sattawat, acting for the RTP commissioner, dispatched 700 police, military and volunteers and volunteers Oct. 11 from Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Montee Yimyam, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, instructed police to “suppress all targeted groups, such as gun, bomb, weapons of war, motopunks’ on roads, and local influential persons” to prevent crimes against tourists.

The entourage visited a police checkpoint in Jomtien, then took the requisite tour of Walking Street.