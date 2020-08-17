Digital Ministry holds Chief Information Officer training in Pattaya

The Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) has held an information technology workshop for high-level executives, in order to enable digital transformation of government agencies.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission, under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, held a Chief Information Officer (CIO) workshop for government officials, promoting the roles of CIOs and CIO Assistants at government agencies to help with digital transformation.

The workshop, held Aug 14-15 at the Pullman Hotel in Pattaya, included a field trip to CP RAM facilities in Pin Thong Industrial Estate in Si Racha, Chonburi. Participants in this workshop were given a platform to share their visions as CIOs and expand their network, allowing them to gain insights into current IT developments and future trends.

The Public Relations Department Deputy Director General Sudruethai Lertkasaem said this CIO workshop complies with the 2018-2037 national plan on digital development for the economy and society, particularly on the transformation to digital government, where digital technologies are used to improve the work and services of government agencies.











