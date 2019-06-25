Strict regulations on border after African Swine Fever found in Laos

Bangkok – Cases of the African Swine Fever virus have been reported among pigs in Laos, prompting the Thai Department of Livestock Development (DLD) to announce a ban on pork and boar imports from the neighboring country for 90 days, effective from 21st June. It has also deployed officials at border crossings to prevent the spread of the outbreak into Thailand.

Officials, border area police rangers, and the military are currently inspecting baggage brought into Thailand by Lao merchants and people crossing the border, to prevent any smuggling of pork products, illegal plants, or illegal wildlife. The screening has led to the confiscation of many items.

Samples of pork products sold in border markets have been sent to laboratories for inspection, while administrators are trying to raise awareness among Thai and Lao villagers to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The DLD said the virus, which is non-communicable to humans, poses a threat to the economy and border trade. Farmers are advised to report any unusual deaths among their pigs to DLD officials immediately.