Heavy work, road closures Oct 28 – Nov 1

The city has announced that the Provincial Electricity Authority will be undergoing heavy construction Oct 28 – Nov 1 on Sukhumvit Road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya 3rd Road, and Bali Hai.

These roads may be closed during this time, and they are asking people to avoid them if at all possible.

The PEA will be digging holes and carving up the road surface to install conduits to bury utility lines in 6 locations: Sukhumvit Road in front of McDonalds, Central Pattaya Junction, Big C Extra, Pattaya 3rd Road, Pattaya Hospital, and at Bali Hai.

Construction will continue 24 hours a day, Monday thru Thursday, but cease at 5 pm (17.00) on Fridays to allow weekend traffic.