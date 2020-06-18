Grousing begins over Pattaya South Road closure

The grousing has begun over the partial closure of South Road, with motorists and neighbors bemoaning the increased traffic congestion.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome met with representatives from the Provincial Electricity Authority, Provincial Waterworks Authority and CAT Telecom to discuss the project to lay new electrical systems and bury overhead power and communications wires.

The project, which runs until year-end, has closed the outbound lane of South Road between Third and Sukhumvit roads.

Loading…



Motorist Somchai Kudpan said he regularly travels South Road. He predicted more congestion around the closure zone leading to more accidents unless the PEA and city aggressively manage traffic.

Traffic inspector Pol. Maj. Aruth Sapanan said more officers have been assigned to South Road who will aggressively ticket and tow cars parking in yellow and red zones around the detour area. More “no parking” signs will be placed along with lighted detour signs, he said.











