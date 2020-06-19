Nature tourism and charms in Chonburi Province nearby Pattaya City

Situated in the Navy base in Sattahip district of Chonburi, about an hour drive from Pattaya City, this beach is a quiet place for locals and family who love to come for relaxing as the beach has never been crowded. The name Dong Tan came from the fact that there are palm trees (called Tan in Thai) line up along the beach. It’s also a favorite place for those who love to play sailboat too. Opening hours: 8am-5pm

This is a fishing village some 16 kilometers south of Pattaya, with a right turn at Km. 164. South of Bang Sare is a deep bay suitable for angling. To the north are accommodation and dining facilities along the beach.







Hat Tham Khao Phang at the back of the island surrounds this white sandy beach. The sloping beach is thus on the un-windy side. The sea is clear and not too wavy. It is a good spot for swimming and lazing on the beach to admire the sunset. To get there: There are daily ferry services between Sri Racha and Ko Sichang. Boats leave Ko Loi Sri Racha daily and every hour from 07.00 a.m. – 07.00 p.m. It takes about 45 minutes for the journey. On return, boats leave Ko Sichang every hour from 06.00 a.m. – 07.00 p.m. The boat services are operated by two companies: SaengPrathip Tel. 0 3821 6237, 0 3831 3687 and Sichang Palace Tel. 0 3821 6276-9

If you are one tired of a long journey, Koh Samae San is not the problem. It just takes about 30 minutes. Koh Samea San is an island in Amphur Sattahip, Chonburi province. Getting there doesn’t take a very long time because the island is not too far from Bangkok. Koh Samae San is under the control of the Royal Thai Navy. Visitors can only have a one-day trip but cannot stay overnight. However, they can stay at the resorts near the pier. Koh Samae San is one of nine islands in the Plant Genetic Conservation Project under the Royal Initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn with the objectives of promoting the island as a place for learning and conservative traveling. Visitors can go snorkeling, riding on a glass-bottom boat, kayaking and biking around the island.







There are facilities provided such as snorkel sets, life jackets, bathrooms, showers, and restaurants. Even there are five beaches in Koh Samae San, visitors can go swimming only two beaches that are Hat Thien and Hat Luk Lom. The impressive views of white sand, clear water and beautiful coral reefs are the results of effective conservation. Visitors are welcomed to Koh Samae San every day and every season, but the number of visitors is limited by 500 persons/day. No advanced tickets needed, visitors can buy the ticket at the reception building of Natural History Museum, Khao Mar Jor pier (9 a.m.-5 p.m.). The queue card will be given at 6 a.m. For more information, call +66 38-432-473 or +66 38-432-475. Transportation Take a Bangkok-Rayong bus to Sattahip Market, then take a two-row-bench pickup to Khao Mar Jor pier.







Bang SaenBeach is approximately 14 kilometers away from Amphur Muang, Chonburi. To get there, take Sukhumvit Road then turn right at kilometer marker 104 and continue for 3 kilometers. The beach is a popular tourist attraction for Thai people.

Bang Saen is most popular Beach for locals who love to flock here every weekend to swim and enjoy beach activities. There are thousands of deck chairs dot along the 4.5-kilometer stretch beach. Visitors can enjoy the beach by riding the bicycles from rental shops nearby. Getting there: Situated approximately 14 kilometers from Chonburi city center. Take Sukhumvit Road and turn right at Km. 104 and proceed for another 3 kilometers to the beach.





This 200-meter long Beach is situated close to the Sattahip deep-water port and attracts tourists who admire pristine beaches in serene settings. Located towards the end of the beach is the shrine of Kromluang Chumphonkhetudomsak, the Father of the Royal Thai Navy. The atmosphere is very peaceful with shadowy pine trees and rows of frangipani trees. Contact: TAT Pattaya 038-427-667, 038-428-750Getting there: Close to the Sattahip deep-water port, Amphur Sattahip, Chonburi.







Lying about 7.5 kilometers offshore from Pattaya, this Island offers several white sandy beaches such as notably Hat Ta Waen, Hat Laem Thian and Hat Thong Long while there a bunch of coral reefs on the other side of the island. Visitors can choose either snorkeling or viewing the coral from glass bottom Boats. Contact: TAT Pattaya 038-427-667, 038-428-750, 038-423-990 Getting there: A ferry service departs Laem Bali Hai Pier to Ko Lan every day. Departure time is from 7.00 a.m.-6.30 p.m., while the arrival trips leave Ko Lan from 6.30 a.m.-6.00 p.m. It costs 20 baht. The boat will stop at Na Ban Pier. In case of going to other beaches, visitors can rent a boat or a taxi. There also are speed boats for 10 persons are available along Pattaya beach. Visitors can stop at Ta Waen Beach and Thong Lang Beach. The rental fee for the speed boat is 2,500-3,000 baht or depending on the agreement.

Koh Kham is a small Island located on the west of Koh Samaesarn. It is an island with abundant natural resources and beautiful Beach. Tourist activities are taking boat to see coral, diving and enjoying the clear sea water. More information, please contact Civil Affairs Division of Fleet defense, TambonPlu Ta Luang, Amphur Sattahip, Chonburi. Tel: 0 3843 2170 or 08 9936 9409





From Pattaya shore is Koh Phai Islands which are under protection of Royal Navy. Surrounded are islets such as Koh Manwichai, Koh Luam and Koh-Klungbadan, that visitors can enjoy swimming, diving and fishing in the far reach island hideaway of Chonburi.







Hat Sai Kaeo is a beautiful Beach under the supervision of the Royal Thai Navy and is near the Naval Rating School. Accommodation for tourists is provided. Admission fee is 100 baht. For more information, please contact Tel. 0 3843 6187, 08 7135 3595, 08 6700 6931.

