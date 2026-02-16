Pattaya boat captain hailed as hero after rescuing giant python stranded at sea

PATTAYA, Thailand — A Pattaya boat captain has been praised after rescuing a large python that became stranded on a navigation buoy in the middle of the sea, before safely releasing it back into the wild, Feb 16.

Reporters met Thanakorn Manyuen, 29, also known as “Captain Fluke,” after a video of the rescue was widely shared on social media. The footage showed him helping a giant python trapped on a light buoy offshore near the Laem Chabang breakwater.







Captain Fluke said he was alerted by another fishing boat that was out spotlight fishing and spotted the python clinging to a buoy far from shore. Fearing the snake could become exhausted and die at sea, he immediately set out to help.

When they arrived, the python appeared defensive and attempted to slip back into the water. The boat crew carefully worked together, herding the snake and using a rope loop and poles to secure it safely. The python was estimated to be around 3–4 meters long.

After the successful rescue, the snake was released back into its natural habitat in the forested area behind Wat Khao Mai Kaew, on the outskirts of Pattaya, ensuring safety for both people and wildlife.

Captain Fluke explained that while pythons can naturally swim with ocean currents, prolonged fatigue or lack of food could put them at serious risk in open water. Fortunately, the animal was spotted in time, allowing one life to safely return to nature.



































