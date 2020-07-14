Covid-19 infected Egyptian soldier rudely disrupts Thai domestic tourism and education

Rayong mayor, Worawit Suppachokechai issued a municipal announcement to close six schools under its administration, two child development centers and one public library, starting from Tuesday (July 14).







Last night, special teams disinfected public spaces and shopping areas.

Department of Disease Control chief, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the prime minister ordered the department to scour areas, when the Egyptian soldier had visited including the hotel and the department store and to identify suspects who may have contact with him.





Proactive search will be conducted in the community level.

The soldier was the aircraft crew member and not the VIP. Although, he did not need quarantine for staying less than 14 days, under the regulations, he had to stay only in the designated place, said Suwanchai.

According to the investigation, he went to a shopping mall on July 10 and left for Egypt on July 11 before the test result showed he was infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Thatchaya Chuangsanthad of the Old Town Conservation Group called for the government and relevant agencies to review Covid-19 control measures after the easing of restrictions and to probe whether officials’ operations were lax.

She said if the city must be back under lockdown, it will have an impact on local residents and business operators. (TNA)





