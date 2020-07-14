Thailand to review allowing entry for foreigners

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul agreed to review the regulations on allowing 11 groups of foreigners into the kingdom.

His remark came after a member of an Egyptian military team that made stopovers at U-Tapao airport was infected with Covid-19.





During his stay there, he went to a shopping mall. The test was known after he left the country.

Anutin said the next full meeting of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will review 11 categories of foreigners, allowed entry into Thailand. He will also discuss this with the prime minister at the Cabinet.





“We will try to improve some points, which was not strictly enforced,” he said.

Asked whether flights from Egypt may be temporarily suspended, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must consider more from now on.

The country is returning to normal but if any problem occurs, we are ready to be back to the earlier step, he said.

Health officials conducted investigation immediately after it found the foreign soldiers was infected with coronavirus.

The flaws will be fixed. The safety of the people is a top priority, Anutin said. (TNA)





