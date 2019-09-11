PM encourages use of metal food carriers to help environment

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is encouraging everyone to help reduce plastic garbage and solve environmental problems.

The premier met with executive officials of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board on Tuesday and proposed an end to the use of plastic bags and promoted the use of metal food containers and cloth bags, in an effort to reduce plastic waste which often affects the environment.

The prime minister also said Thai people should not be interested so much in social media, particularly concerning trivial matters, and urged all government agencies to make the people understand their performance.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul meanwhile presented a campaign Tuesday on “good safety, good health, good jobs and happiness in workplaces”. The campaign calls for working people to take care of their own health and create a good quality of life.