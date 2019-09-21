Chonburi celebrates National Youth Day

Chonburi Deputy Governor Thawatchai Rodngam attended and chaired the province’s National Youth Day celebrations at the Banglamung Learning and Training Center on Sept .17.

The event’s stated objective was to promote youth issues and encourage young volunteers to involve themselves in activities and projects to help develop their communities.

An awards ceremony was held to honor those who had made outstanding contributions over the past year. Trophies and certificates were handed out to youths and children in various fields totaling 72 awards.

Human Help Network Foundation Thailand was also one of the honorees and presented with a certificate for its work benefitting children throughout the kingdom. Pirun Noyimjai, Drop-In manager of the ASEAN Learning Center accepted the award on behalf of the HHNFT organization from Rewat Phonlookin, Deputy Chief Executive of Chonburi PAO.

The HHNFT outreach team also set up a booth to publicize the foundation’s work concerning child protection issues.