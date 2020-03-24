Breaking News: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha declares an emergency decree, effective March 26

BREAKING NEWS!

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has declared an emergency decree, to be put into effect on March 26 in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the enforcement of the emergency decree to control the outbreak and the administration center for emergency situations, chaired by the minister will be set up.

Daily meeting will be held to handle the situations under the authority, stipulated by the law.

In the first phase, the prime minister said that the target is to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in each area.

More measures will be later announced.

The 2005 Royal Decree of Emergency Situation empowers the authorities to impose a curfew, to ban public gatherings, entry to specific areas and travels and to shut down buildings.

The government asked people not to travel to their hometowns after partial lockdown in Bangkok to limit the community transmission.

The declaration of the emergency decree came after the public health ministry had announced an increase in the Covid-19 death toll by three, bringing the total deaths to four on Tuesday morning. (TNA)











