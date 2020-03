Najomtien approved 37 million baht to install buoys at Ban Amphur Beach.

The Sattahip subdistrict on March 4 said the buoys will boost tourism, as the spot is popular not only with water lovers, but tourists looking for a great selfie spot.

Hi-Plus Corp. extended the buoys 50 meters from the beach and, unlike buoys in Pattaya, they’ve been rafted together to create a kind of pier that can be safely walked on.