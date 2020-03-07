Tourism officials extolling Pattaya’s charms but few listening

Tourism officials are telling anyone and everyone that there’s never been a better time to visit Pattaya than now, but there are few indications anyone is listening.





Chairat Trirattanajarasporn, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, appealed to Thai and foreign tourists to book holidays in Pattaya as, due to the loss of Chinese tourists due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the city is more welcoming to guests.

With virtually no tour buses in sight, traffic is much better and hotels have slashed prices to low season rates, he said. Tourist attractions are teaming up to offer special packages, including those highlighting their efforts to boost hygiene. Even real estate is less expensive now, he said, making investment in condos and houses attractive.

Despite the advantages, there are few signs anyone is taking advantage of them. Pattaya’s streets feel as if it’s late-July, the dead of low season, and Chairat said the country already has lost 10 billion baht in tourism revenue from the loss of 5 million Chinese tourists, who were banned in January from traveling abroad to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Director Pinnart Charoenpol said the agency is inviting 50 domestic and oversea tour operators to join a campaign to promote tourism. TAT also is talking with government agencies and universities in Bangkok to promote Thai family tourism during the upcoming school holiday.









































