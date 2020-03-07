Tour bus rolls down Bang Saray hill into parked vehicles

Brake failure is being blamed for a tour bus that rolled down Sukhumvit Road, plowing into three vehicles in Bang Saray.





A Toyota Commuter minivan, a Toyota Vigo pickup truck with a refrigerated carrier in the back and a Toyota Corolla taxi all were damaged in the front when the Hino tour bus rolled down Samakee Hill backwards and smashed into the vehicles parked at a stoplight.

None of the driver suffered serious injury.

Across Sukhumvit Road, parked against a toppled utility pole on the center island, was the Hino bus with substantial damage to its rear.

Driver Tatsanai Thipcharoen, 28, said the bus broke down and was parked on the hill. He swore to police that he set the wheel and handbrakes and that the brakes must have failed.























