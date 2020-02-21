Chonburi officials get anti-terror training

Chonburi police and government officials were trained in antiterrorism methods at a seminar sponsored by the Internal Security Operations Command.





Lt. Gen. Wuthichai Nakawanitch, director of ISOC’s 3rd Coordination Operation Center, opened the Feb. 18 workshop at the J Park Hotel in Muang District.

The course, attended by 116 government workers, soldiers and police officers, aimed to integrate and coordinate operations of various agencies to prevent and respond to terrorism and transnational crime.

Lessons stressed different methods of observation and monitoring and being ready to respond efficiently.

Wuthichai said the Coordination Operation Center is charged with integrating public and private organizations with roles in the nation’s economic and societal security.

Not only do participants gain knowledge and understanding of principles and practices, but they can pass it on to colleagues once they’ve returned to their offices, he said.







