Bad air back in Pattaya

The bad air is back in Pattaya with quantities of microscopic dust at unhealthy levels.

The beachfront city has been enveloped in a dusty haze since Jan. 20 with particulate matter 2.5 microns in size or smaller contributing to the pollution.

The so-called “PM 2.5” is dangerous because the human-respiratory system (and most masks) cannot filter out the dust before it reaches the lungs. A level of more than 50 micrograms a cubic meter is considered hazardous.

Of course, the measurements are now being taken at the intersection of Sukhumvit and Central Roads instead of city hall as they have been for the past year.

Pattaya officials urged residents to avoid burning outdoors, take public transport, avoid outdoor exercise, eat well and wear “N95”-certified masks.

Meanwhile, city hall said it would instruct construction sites to reduce dust.