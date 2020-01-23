Pattaya Beach Sports competition Jan. 31-Feb. 9

Teams from 8 countries and Thailand will kick up the sand Jan. 31 to Feb. 9 for football, volleyball and takraw at the Pattaya Cup Beach Sports competition.

Joining ASEAN champion Thai beach-football athletes will be teams from France – ranked 27th in the world – 45th-ranked Norway, 57th-ranked Netherlands and 82nd-ranked Latvia, plus squads from China, Finland, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The men-only competition on Jomtien Beach will include beach football, sepak-takraw and volleyball. Participants will be split into divisions for over and under 15 years old.

Thailand’s beach football team will be coached by Settakornchai Cheunta and managed by Issara Watcharapratheep. The team is led by Football Association of Thailand Player of the Year Watchara Laypaijit and Outstanding ASEAN Player Komkrit Na Nan.