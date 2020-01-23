How to cross the road in Pattaya, according to city hall

Why did the chicken cross the road? Pattaya City Hall doesn’t care as long as it follows the rules.

The public relations department earned its paycheck Jan. 21 when it put out a release with four steps to crossing a road, just in case you weren’t sure how.

City hall said that before crossing you should stop and look both ways, then walk quickly across. In a straight line please.

Things get more complicated if there’s a crosswalk. Then you must use it. Make sure you don’t come out from behind a double-parked songthaew or tour bus. The cars should see you in hopes they stop at the crosswalk.

One-way street? Make sure you check which way the traffic is going. See Rule 1, look both ways.

If you’re lucky enough to be crossing a street with a traffic island, cross halfway and then the second half. If doing so at night, cross under the lights.

Now, if only the cop cars would stop at the lights…