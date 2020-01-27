Applications open for HGM educational scholarships

The Human Help Network Thailand Foundation’s HGM Education Fund is inviting poor Pattaya-area students with good grades to apply for higher-education scholarships.







Pirun Noyimjai, manager the fund created by HHNFT benefactor Hans Gunther Muller, said the scholarships are open to students graduating ninth grade with grade-point averages of at least 3.0.

The fund distributed more than 500,000 baht in scholarships last year and 380,000 baht in 2018. Applications are now being taken for the 2020 awards, which will be distributed this spring.

Those pursuing high school or vocational school degrees will receive 20,000 baht per academic year while those pursuing a high vocational degree will receive 36,000 baht per year.

Applicants must be Chonburi residents in or graduating from ninth grade, have a 3.0 GPA and a letter of recommendation from the school’s principal. Only students with good behavior and, ideally, a certificate recognizing achievements or special abilities. Finally, the applicant’s family must show financial need that prevents students from continuing their education.

For more information, call the HGM Education Fund at 095-852-3555.