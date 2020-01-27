Airport Rail Link sprays alcohol against coronavirus at railway stations

BANGKOK – Airport Rail Link operators have taken to spraying alcohol around railway stations to prevent a possible spread of the coronavirus and raise the confidence of healthy passengers. Chinese tourists to Chiang Mai province have bought up many health masks to prevent the new virus during Chinese New Year festival.





Airport Rail Link staff spray alcohol inside the passenger carrihave ages before and after service daily. Hand rails, seats and control rooms, ticket sales booths, toilets and station platforms are all sprayed with alcohol. Airport Rail Link personnel also have their health checked before service and bottles of hand-washing alcohol have been provided at every railway station.

In addition, health masks are provided for passengers at ticket sales booths to prevent a possible spread of the coronavirus and to raise the confidence in safety of the passengers.

Meanwhile, Chinese tourists to Chiang Mai have bought up many health masks to use against the coronavirus during the Chinese New Year festival. Such health masks have sold out to Chinese at most stores, and only masks against PM 2.5 dust are still available for Thais to buy. Drugstore owners and Chiang Mai people generally hope the situation in Wuhan where the outbreak of coronavirus was first reported will quickly return to normal.