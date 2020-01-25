4,000 U.S. sailors to hit Pattaya for Cobra Gold

The American Embassy has begun preparing for the 2020 edition of the Cobra Gold military exercise by reviewing security measures protecting the 4,000 sailors expected to arrive in Pattaya next month.







Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh welcomed Trevor Moss, the embassy’s assistant attaché for the U.S. Navy’s Force Protection Detachment Jan. 22. FPD is responsible the security of U.S. forces participating in military exercises abroad.

Mayoral secretary Phumpipat Kamolnart and City Manager Teerasak Jatupong briefed Moss on city hall, Tourist Police and Pattaya Police deployments and led him on a tour of Pattaya’s CCTV operations center and the 1337 Call Center.

Cobra Gold takes place for the 39th year from Feb. 24 to March 6 with 4,000 U.S. personnel, three navy ships and one commercial vessel.





