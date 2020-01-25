Facebook insult sparked shooting of boxer’s brother

The brother of a famous boxer was shot in Pattaya not because of his wealthy sibling, but because he insulted another man’s parents on Facebook.

Anupong Suatong, 30, aka Ball Tung Lahan, surrendered to police Jan. 22, confessing he shot 30-year-old Waranyu Kaewmala because the brother of 2018 Muay Thai Fighter of the Year Tawanchai PK offended his parents’ reputation.

Waranyu was grazed in the head and suffered minor injuries after he crashed his Chevrolet Sonic into a utility pole a day earlier on Nong Maiken Road.

Waranyu said he was driving home when he saw a black pickup truck following him. When he approached a curve, shots rang out. Waranyu said he felt a bullet hit his head and he crashed the car. The gunman drove off.

Police were able to pull a license plate number off the truck and quickly identified the shooter. Aware police were on to him, Anupong turned himself in with the truck.

Anupong told police that the two men had been trash talking each other on Facebook for a while, but the boxer’s brother went too far by posting an insult about his parents.

Along with the insult, Waranyu challenged Anupong to a fight, which the suspect said he ignored. But, on the way home, he saw Waranyu driving and, on impulse, went after him with a gun.

Police charged Anupong with attempted murder and various weapons offenses.