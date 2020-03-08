4 Chinese held for killing compatriot in Pattaya over online gambling debts

Four Chinese gamblers are being held for killing a Chinese man and his girlfriend whose bodies were bound, stuffed in a suitcase and dumped in a northern Thailand river.







Pattaya, tourist, immigration and Provincial Police Region 6 officers brought Fan Gang Gang, 24, and Qin Miao, 31, to two Pattaya houses on Thappraya Soi 15 on March 5 to re-enact their roles in the murders of Jun Wang, 30, and Bing Su, 26, on Valentine’s Day.

Two other suspects – Xiou Xiang Yu, 26, and Hu Zheng Xiong, 23 – were captured in Myanmar March 4 and were remanded to Thai police at the Tak-Myawaddy border crossing. They were to be brought to Kampaeng Phet Province to re-enact the dumping of the suitcased bodies at the Lan Dok Mai Bridge over the Ping River.

At the re-enactment, Fan and Qin alleged that all four men had taken part in the murders, although they refused to state what each man specifically did.

They said that they had met Wang while in Bangkok and that they all came to Pattaya to live in the two Pratamnak Hill rental homes.

All the Chinese were involved in online gambling, but Wang got himself in debt to the four. Their conflict came to a head on Valentine’s Day when Wang and girlfriend Bing went to dinner at a hotel and restaurant off Thappraya Road on Pratamnak Hill where the four conspired to grab and kill Wang.

In a hotel room, the group strangled Wang with a rope. Bing screamed and shouted for help as her boyfriend was being killed, so one of the four suspects stabbed her to death. Fan and Qin said they had no previous grievance with her. She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.







The four procured two suitcases and bound the victims hands, doubled them over and tied their arms and legs wrapped in red rope before stuffing them into the luggage.

The suspects then rented a van from Bangkok and drove the suitcases to the North, dumping the luggage off the Kampaeng Phet Bridge. Wang’s body washed up Feb. 26. Bing’s suitcase has not yet been found and divers are searching the Ping River.

Fan and Qin have been charged with conspiracy to murder, kidnapping and concealing the body.











