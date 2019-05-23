Saturday Night at The Bay

The Dusit Thani Pattaya has long been famous for its Saturday night BBQ buffets at their Bay restaurant, but like all things in Pattaya soon attracted copycats.

It was during this week that we discussed one of the first Saturday nights we enjoyed at The Bay. Contact was made with Thitipat (Run) Chirayanon, the Marcom manager, and we descended last Saturday evening to see if it was as good as it used to be.

The Dusit Thani Pattaya itself is like an old and trusted friend, opposite the Dolphin Roundabout. The Bay restaurant has seen many chefs in charge over the years, and we were met by Chef Patma who took me through the items on offer. I have always said that with buffets you should carefully walk around and see what the make-up of the items is, or you will find too late that a culinary favorite was there, but you missed it.

Chef Patma took that role for himself and we spent several minutes going through the different stations and some different items on offer. Chef Patma is someone who enjoys his creations and this bubbling enthusiasm comes through. An example of this was Patma’s cold soup, very suited to the current spell of hot days. However, this was not the usual gazpacho, but a cold cucumber and orange soup, which was so refreshing it had me to the soup station twice.

There are two levels of the BBQ, with the upper level catering to cold items such as Italian sausage, salad with hams and olives, oysters, Japanese sushi and sashimi, tropical fruits, cheeses (including a very nice Swiss cheese), breads, dessert items and a chocolate fountain.

The lower level is on the grassy terrace and features chefs grilling large prawns (throw another prawn on the Barbie as our Australian friends would say), rock lobster and crab.

Also on this level there was a huge grade 6 Wagyu steak (and I made a note to visit that station later). Then there are several chafing dishes with Thai items such as Pad Thai spring rolls. At the far end was a noodle counter and some Chinese Dim Sum.

Feeling carnivorous, after my cold soup I did approach the young chef looking after the Wagyu, and it was as good as it looked. This was a true grade 6 Wagyu and it shows in the tenderness of the meat.

Another international item was a Chicken Karaage (Japanese fried chicken). This Japanese version of fried chicken is first marinated in ginger, garlic and soy sauce, and then coated in potato starch before being fried. The result was an ultra-crispy shell encasing a flavorful bite of juicy chicken inside, proving that the Japanese can do more than eat raw fish.

We were all in agreement at the Dusit Thani’s Saturday night BBQ Grill was still of a very high standard. At THB 1,200++ and looking at what was on offer, it is not over the top. Wine can be ordered as an all-you-can-imbibe at THB 599++ but naturally you will find a greater range in the a la carte wine list including my favorite Stonefish Sauvignon Blanc available by the glass at THB 350.

This is another venue very suitable to take overseas guests to on a Saturday night. They will be impressed, as we were! It really was an international grill Seafood BBQ.

Dusit Thani Pattaya, 240/2 Pattaya Beach Road, enter from the Dolphin roundabout (traffic circle as our American friends call it) Pattaya City, telephone 038 425 611-7, secure parking in the spacious grounds.