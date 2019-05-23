Bags of kindness

A kind-hearted maid has created dozens of eco-friendly bags for a hospital.

K. Wasana, one of the maids at Garden International School (GIS), has made around 80 bags, which she will donate to a government hospital.

She explained, “I went to visit a nephew in Korat but I was sick so had to go to the local hospital. The doctors and nurses treated me so well and felt good about them so wanted to give something back.”

Wasana saw a sign at the hospital encouraging people not to use plastic bags to carry medicine. When she returned home last month she decided to make recyclable bags for the hospital. Since then she has made about 80 bags.

In Primary, one class is donating leftover fabric from their Native American dresses so she can try to make extra bags from these.

Wasana is one of GIS’s longest-serving staff, having joined the school 24 years ago.

GIS is based in Ban Chang near Pattaya. For more, visit www.gardenrayong.com.