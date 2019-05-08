Finding an Oasis

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

The Dining Out Team received an invitation from Punchita (Deta) Rungwimonrut, the vivacious PR Manager of the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya (which has to be the longest name for a resort in the world) to review their Oasis restaurant’s Asian and Thai Seafood Buffet.

We remembered their Oasis as a rather restrained venue underneath the main lobby. That has changed. No longer is the Oasis gloomy.

The Oasis is still under the main lobby and that is where the comparison finishes. The refurbished Oasis is bright, modern, and busy. A large area for diners has one section in the middle with two Japanese food chefs, so plenty of colorful sushi and sashimi, a salad (including the Thai fiery som tum) and cold food corner complete with a range of vinegars, and at the next table, desserts, and a hot food line-up with mainly Asian cuisine. This included a seafood soup, shrimp dumplings, shrimp won tons and stir fries. But it doesn’t end there as there is also two styles of rice.

Another complete section has grills, with lamb chops, chicken, pork satays and even an ice cream corner with toppings.

The buffet concept has proved to be very popular, and with the huge range of items, there really is something for everyone at the Oasis. Most comprehensive.

The wine list has both old and New World wines and we chose a South African Chardonnay which was served at the correct temperature and kept under refrigeration in the central bar to maintain the correct drinking temperature during the evening. The standard of service was amongst that of the top hotels.

We began with a seafood platter which featured prawns, mussels and rock lobsters. We also made some Wasabi to spice up the seafood items to a personal level. Some Japanese sushi was next, after watching the chef prepare the items in front of us. We snapped up some salmon as well.

Next up was a rest for a few minutes before attacking the loaded tables again. For me, this was the pork satays, and these were cooked correctly and the peanut sauce dip was excellent. These were so enjoyable, I backed up for a second serving of them.

Others in our group went for the lamb cutlets and the pork chops, which were all highly praised.

Some more forays into the main area continued until we were all collectively full. However, after a short respite which allowed us to finish our bottle of Chardonnay we made it to the ice cream corner with chocolate topping and choky bits. Buffets always brings out the glutton in us all!

For a comprehensive buffet such as this, the price of B. 999 (and half price for children under 12) is not over the top. We, as the Dining Out Team, all felt we had received our money’s worth.

The Asian and Thai Seafood Buffet Dinner (Centara seems to like the long names) runs from Sunday evening through to Friday evening, 6 p.m. until 10.30 p.m. With the range of items, Oasis would be a good place to take guests from overseas for them to experience Asian cuisine and there are also plenty of different grills and salad items for diners wishing for European food. We enjoyed the evening, and we are sure you would as well.

The Oasis also presents an all-day dining experience, changing to the Asian and Thai Seafood Buffet Dinner at 6 p.m.

Oasis restaurant, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, 277 Moo 5, Naklua (come from Soi 18 Pattaya Naklua Road), telephone 038 301 234, email [email protected] , secure parking in the resort’s grounds.

(Photos by Marisa Corness)