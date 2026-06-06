ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT A La Carte Menu “690 Baht Only” at Thai Garden Resort TONIGHT!

PATTAYA, Thailand – For many years, the Saturday Buffet at Thai Garden Resort has been a favourite tradition among residents and visitors alike. Now, we are delighted to introduce an exciting new dining experience that combines the variety of a buffet with the quality, comfort, and service of an à la carte restaurant.

Join us every Saturday evening for our new All-You-Can-Eat À La Carte Dining Experience, where a carefully selected menu of delicious dishes, crafted by Executive Chef Thianchai Lorlertsakun, is freshly prepared to order and served directly to your table. Forget buffet lines and enjoy a more relaxed way to dine while savouring a wide variety of flavours in the beautiful surroundings of our tropical garden.

Enhancing the evening will be live music, creating the perfect atmosphere to relax with family and friends, while our wine tasting stand offers guests the opportunity to discover and enjoy selected wines throughout the evening.

Whether you are planning a romantic dinner, a family gathering, or simply a pleasant night out with friends, our new Saturday dining concept promises a memorable culinary experience under the stars.

Every Saturday Evening – From 6:00 PM

✔ Carefully crafted by Executive Chef Thianchai Lorlertsakun

✔ Wide selection of dishes freshly prepared to order

✔ Relaxed table service

✔ Live music in our beautiful garden setting

✔ Wine tasting stand

Price:

Adults: 690 THB (beverages not included)

Children: 350 THB

Seats are limited, and advance reservations are highly recommended.

Reservations: (+66) 38-370614 | (+66) 84-324109

[email protected]

We look forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable Saturday evening at Thai Garden Resort.

















































