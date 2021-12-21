Walk-ins available Dec. 23-24 for Covid-19 boosters in Pattaya

Pattaya residents lined up to get coronavirus booster shots on the first day the free jabs became available.

Banglamung Hospital organized the vaccination event at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium Dec. 20. Walk-ins were welcome and more jabs will be available Dec. 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.







Third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are limited to those who previously received doses of Pfizer or other drugs. Anyone previously infected with Covid-19 must have recovered for at least a month. Third doses are open to Pfizer recipients 12 and older.



Those inoculated solely with Pfizer can receive a booster shot six months after the second dose. Those immunized with Sinopharm, Sinovac or AstraZeneca – or a combination of those – have to wait only three months. Third doses for those who received these vaccines are available to those 18 and over.



























