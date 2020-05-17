Victims of fire accidents and villagers affected by pandemic in Korat receive aids

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A Prime Minister’s Office Minister has met with villagers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Nakhon Ratchasima, prior to proposing to the Cabinet measures to assist Buddhist monks.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallopat Sisa Laloeng Temple in Nakhon Ratchasima presided over a compensation delivery ceremony for victims of fire accidents, and delivered relief bags to villagers in Ban Mai subdistrict affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.







He said on this occasion, that compensation for disaster victims is considered based on the criteria, which determines the amount of compensation, while help in cases of death or damaged housing in terms of occupational funds, will take less than 30 days to be considered by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMO Minister asked the general public to be wary of possible fire accidents during this season, stressing that the compensation will not cover the full extent of the damage, or the loss of life.







On measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, while more businesses will be allowed to reopen on Sunday, Mr Tewan said the Prime Minister has urged all agencies to closely monitor the development, with the possibility of another lockdown being enforced, if some areas experience a surge of cases.

The PMO is also planning to provide assistance to some 270,000 Buddhist monks at about 40,000 temples across the country, where COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in fewer donations and alms being given. The Ministry of Culture has issued a letter to the PMO requesting assistance to affected monks. Minister Tewan said he will be proposing the matter at the Cabinet’s meeting for further consideration.(NNT)











