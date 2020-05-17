Thailand reopens shopping malls, shifts curfew to 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government’s COVID-19 center has approved further relaxation of the outbreak control measures. From Sunday, shopping malls can open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the night curfew is shortened, running from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting on Friday, of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to discuss the second-phase relaxation of the outbreak control measures, including reopening shopping malls.







The CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, later announced that more businesses would be allowed to resume activities from 17th May, namely food and drink sales in hotels and at airports, along with retailers, wholesalers, and shopping malls.

Shopping centers are allowed to open while movie theaters, karaoke venues, and game arcades have to remain closed.







Beauty clinics can reopen for body treatments, except for facials, weight control, tattooing or piercing, bathing, and massages. Non-contact sports can resume but only with teams not exceeding three persons. Fitness centers are allowed to partially open, as well as swimming pools though the number of swimmers and their time in the water must be limited. Boxing stadiums and gymnasiums will remain closed.

Conference centers, hotels, libraries, and museums can reopen, while film and TV shooting schedules can resume, where the number of crew members does not exceed 50 persons.

The night curfew as of Sunday 17th May, will begin at 11 p.m., one hour later than the initial 10 p.m., and end at 4 o’clock in the morning. Measures regarding international travel restrictions are still in place, as well as the deferment of inter-provincial travel.











