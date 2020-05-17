No new COVID-19 cases or deaths recorded on Saturday

BANGKOK – Thailand logged neither new patient nor new death in relation to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said that the total of local COVID-19 cases remained unchanged at 3,025.







Of the total cases, 2,855 recovered and were discharged from hospitals including one patient who was released over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 114 patients remained at hospitals for treatment.

The death toll was still contained at 56 and the death rate was at 1.86%.

Bangkok and Nonthaburi province had the most number of patients at 1,703, followed by 726 in the South, 390 in the Central Plains, 111 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.(TNA)











