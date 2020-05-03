Thais urged to refrain from inter-provincial travel on COVID concerns

BANGKOK– The government asks people to refrain from inter-provincial trips to help control the coronavirus disease 2019. Those who already made such trips were advised to stay home.







Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said the exodus on May 1 raised the government’s concern on efforts to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Although the disease control improves, precautions remain necessary. The disease may spread anytime unless all parties cooperate. So, the people who travel to other provinces should strictly follow provincial regulations. Those who return home must stay home and not go out. Do not party or gather because the activities cause disease contraction and transmission,” she said.



Miss Traisulee said the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) continued to require people to refrain from unnecessary inter-provincial trips.

“The government hopes that people can relax during the long holidays, so it did not postpone national holidays in May. Relaxed restrictions will follow. CCSA will evaluate situations in 14 days. If all of us take precautions and protect ourselves to continuously improve the situation, we will have a chance to restore our normal life soon,” Miss Traisulee said. (TNA)











