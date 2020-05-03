Thailand’s inter-provincial travelers enter quarantine

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A massive exodus prompts authorities in several provinces to impose strict disease control measures for their concerns about the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.







The governor of Nakhon Ratchasima ordered 14-day quarantine on visitors from Bangkok, Phuket, Nonthaburi, Yala, SamutPrakan, Chon Buri, Pattani, Songklha, Chiang Mai and PathumThani provinces. They are required to report to village-based health volunteers within 24 hours, wear face masks and do house quarantine for 14 days. They are banned from gathering. Violators will be prosecuted.



On Friday nearly 2,000 people arrived in Trang province from Phuket and Phangnga provinces. Trang authorities ordered them to remain at specified quarantine facilities for 14 days. Those who reached homes must be brought to heavily guarded quarantine places as home quarantine is not allowed.

Heavy traffic to Trang continued on Saturday and caused a few kilometers of congestion on highways connecting Trang with Krabi and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces. (TNA)











