Thais returnees from India and the United States reported new Coronavirus cases

Thailand on Monday reported seven new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported, raising the total cases to 3,169.

The country marks 35 days without local transmission.







Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai, Permanent Secretary for Public Heath said the seven new infections were Thais returning from India and the United States.

They had tested positive to the virus while being in state quarantine.

Six persons, including three men and three women returned from India on June 23 and the other case was a woman, returning from the United States.

Out of all confirmed cases, 3,053 cases recovered and 58 Covid-19 patients are being treated at hospitals. The death toll remains at 58. (TNA)











