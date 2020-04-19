Thais abroad return home via land border crossings

Saturday was the first day Thai nationals abroad, were allowed to come back to Thailand using border crossings into 21 provinces, after the recent temporary closure to control the spread of COVID-19. Related agencies have prepared screening procedures and quarantine facilities for all returnees.







At Wang Prachan Thailand-Malaysia border crossing in Satun, Thai nationals in Malaysia registered their intent to return. The authorities in Malaysia then allowed registered persons to cross the border from Perlis in groups of five, one group at a time.

Khuan Don District Chief Adul Midsen has ordered officials to enforce screening protocols which strictly prohibit relatives of returnees from entering the screening area. After the screening, returnees are transferred to a local quarantine facility where they will reside for 14 days.

According to the Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, 262 Thai nationals have registered to return to Thailand via land and water border crossings today. 35 persons will travel through Wang Prachan border crossing,16 persons through Tammalang Pier in Satun, 100 persons through Sadao border crossing in Songkhla, 91 persons through Su-ngai Kolok border crossing in Narathiwat, and 20 persons via Betong border crossing in Yala.

The five provinces in the far south have prepared 467 local quarantine facilities that can accommodate some 10,000 persons in total.

The 4th Army Region Chief Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, said today that the army is ready to facilitate returning Thai nationals, and will ensure there are no illegal border crossings across natural borders. Any persons found entering the country illegally will be subject to legal punishments as well as disease control protocols.

He said units stationed on the southern border are now manning the post 24 hours a day to prevent unlawful entry, making sure that every person entering the country complies with the disease control measures.

Meawhile, on the Thailand-Laos border, one Thai national in Paksan, Laos, has registered to cross the border into Thailand through Bueng Kan customs checkpoint. The returnee will be transferred to the Bueng Kan Campus of Udon Thani Rajabhat University for a 14-day quarantine.

All persons crossing the border must hold a valid medical certificate, an entry document issued by the embassy, and must consent to the 14-day quarantine program at a state facility.

Despite having no international border, Sakhon Nakhon has prepared Puparn Royal Development Study Center as a quarantine center to accommodate its residents returning from other countries. The province has assured villagers of the readiness of health and safety protocols supervised by public health officials. (NNT)









