Thailand logs 33 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, no deaths

BANGKOK – The pandemic situation in Thailand is showing signs of easing, as no new COVID-19 related death has been reported today. Thirty-three new cases were reported, while 1,787 persons so far have recovered.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) Spokesman, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said in a daily announcement that 33 new cases have been reported.

Among the new cases, 11 had been in close contact with previously confirmed patients in Bangkok, while two are recent returnees from abroad, one had been in close contact with foreigners, two had visited public places, four work in at-risk occupations, one is a member of medical staff, and two are from state quarantine facilities.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand is now 2,733, with 1,787 recoveries. The death toll remains at 47. The number of active cases at hospitals has reduced to 889, making more beds available for more patients.

Most coronavirus patients in Thailand are in the 20-29 and 30-39-year-old age groups. The fatality rate is currently at 1.7 percent, which is lower than in many countries. The fatality rate is highest among patients 50-59 years old, and those with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Phuket are provinces that see continuous increases in local cases. Nine provinces, namely Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Phichit, Ranong, Singburi, and Ang Thong have reported zero cases so far. (NNT)









Loading…



