Thailand’s southern border crossing shuts as officials test positive to COVID-19

SONGKHLA – The Sadao crossing on the Thailand-Malaysia border in Songkhla has been temporarily closed as two officials have been found infected with the coronavirus. Thai nationals registered to return through this point of entry will have to travel through Padang Besar border crossing instead.







The Governor of SongkhlaJaruwat Klaengkla issued an urgent order to close down the Sadao Thailand-Malaysia border crossing in Sadao district, after an immigration officer and a police officer tested positive to COVID-19, with another four persons likely to have contracted the disease.

Some parts of Sadao border crossing are now closed for deep cleaning for seven days. Thai nationals in Malaysia who had registered to return to Thailand at this crossing, should travel through Padang Besar border crossing instead during the closure.

Moving to the western Thailand-Myanmar border, Thai authorities have opened SaaphanPla Pier Immigration Office as another point of entry for Thai nationals returning from Myanmar.

All returnees must comply with the date and point of entry they have registered online in advance, and should arrive at their border crossing before 12 p.m. Thailand time. (NNT)











