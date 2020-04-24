Thai health officials inspect hotel set as quarantine facility

Thai health officials on Wednesday inspected a Bangkok hotel that has been one of over 100 hotels offering to serve as state quarantine facility for Thai people returning from abroad during the Covid-19 crisis.







Dr. Panpimol Wipulakorn, Director-General of the Department of Health, the Ministry of Public Health, led a team of officials to visit The Patra Hotel to observe the Covid-19 quarantine operations.

All Thai returnees have been required 14-day quarantine facilities around 130 hotels with over 12,000 across Thailand have recently offered to work with the government to convert their operations into non-profit state quarantine venues.

More than 200 returnees have been released from quarantine at The Patra Hotel. Since April 4, the hotel has turned its 245 of 297 rooms into quarantine shelters.

The officials gave more detailed guidelines regarding state quarantine procedures to ensure effectiveness of disease control measures and prevent disruptions to people living in the vicinity, Dr. Panpimol said.

Loading…

They also followed up the criteria set up for hotels joining the scheme such as sanitary condition, waste management and wastewater treatment system and community-friendliness.

According to the Thai Hoteliers’ Association, 95 percent of the 32,564 hotels registered in Thailand have been hit financially by the pandemic.

Turning themselves into quarantine centers, the hotels receive accommodation fees from the government at lower prices. (TNA)











