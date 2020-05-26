Forty Thai students quarantined after returning from Saudi Arabia

SONGKHLA – Forty Thai students have been quarantined after returning from Saudi Arabia via Malaysia.

The returnees were the second group of students in Saudi Arabia where high daily numbers of coronavirus cases are reported in recent days.







Local health officials performed health screening on the students after they crossed the border from Malaysia at a checkpoint in Padang Besar Monday morning.

All of them will be quarantined for 14 days at a state quarantine facility in Sadao district. If anyone tested positive or developed flu-like symptoms they will be sent to Hat Yai-Na Mom Hospital. (TNA)











