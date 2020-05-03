Thailand’s Corrections Hospital to develop capabilities

BANGKOK-The Police General Hospital has signed an agreement with the Corrections Hospital centered on meeting international patient treatment standards, and measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in prisons.







The Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda, and the Director-General of the Department of Corrections, Pol. Col. Naras Savestanan, this week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance the capabilities of the Police General Hospital and Corrections Hospital.

The agreement outlines four areas of cooperation between the two facilities comprising specialized care, modernization, research and medical personnel and equipment development.



Loading…

Pol. Col. Naras said the Corrections Hospital is his department’s only medical facility and can handle only 300 patients at a time despite being the nation’s central facility for prisoners, remarking that its development is necessary.

To address the COVID-19 situation, the Department of Corrections has suspended public service by prisoners and is only allowing travel for court dates and medical checkups. Visits has been suspended until May 31, 2020. New prisoners are separated for 14-day periods from the general population. The corrections system has so far only logged two infections among prisoners and three among staff with only two out of the total still under care.(NNT)











