Thousands of people crossing checkpoint between Phang Nga – Phuket

PHUKET-Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has inspected the checkpoint between Phang Nga and Phuket after tens of thousands of people left Phuket.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit and Phang Nga Governor Chamroen Thipphayaphongthada visited and provided moral support to officials at the Tha Nun village checkpoint, Takua Thung district, and the screening point for people returning to Phang Nga at Thung Pho Witthaya School after Phuket allowed people to leave the province.

Initially, it was found that more than forty thousand people had submitted a request to leave Phuket. They all had to



register for permission at the Chatchai Port checkpoint before travelling to Phang Nga. Furthermore, the motorist had to attach a sticker to their vehicle. The stickers come in various colors and each color indicates the route being taken.

Those returning from risk areas identified by Phuket authorities must stay at a quarantine facility provided by the district office for 14 days before returning home. As for other areas, the authorities measure the body temperature of the returnees and instruct them to enter self-quarantine at home in accordance with Phang Nga’s measure for 14 days.

Nakhon Pathom Governor Chanyana Iamsaeng has ordered everyone traveling from Phuket to report to their local district office. Violators face imprisonment of not more than two years or a fine of not more than 40,000 baht or both. The great movement of people came about because Phuket has a total of 216 COVID-19 patients, the second highest number after Bangkok.(NNT)











