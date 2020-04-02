Thailand’s coronavirus death toll rises to 15 with 104 new infections

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 15 with three more deaths as the total coronavirus cases have reached 1,875 with 104 new infections.







Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin said that the three new deaths, all Thai men included a 57-year-old man from Sungai Kolok, who returned from Pakistan and had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.

Another case was a 77-year-old Thai man, who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and pulmonary emphysema. The last death was a 55-year-old driver, who worked at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The new infections are divided into three groups. The first group of 60 people had close contact with previous patients.

The second group of new patients comprises 36 persons and the third group of eight cases is under investigation.

The total 505 patients recovered and returned home.

The total global number of COVID-19 cases has reached 934,668 and the death toll has risen to 47,181. The U.S. has reported the world’s highest number of infections at 214,482. (TNA)











