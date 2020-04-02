Phang-nga – southern province of Thailand – bans entry to non-essential travelers

Phang-nga governor bans people from entering the province with exceptions for essential travels such as for medical purposes, goods transportation and state operations.







Chamroen Thipayapongtada said that people who are allowed to enter the provinces for essential businesses must follow the regulations of the communicable disease control officials and report to the officials at the exit point when leaving the province.

People whose duties or businesses are related to public health, emergency rescue, financial institutions, postal service and judicial processes are exempted from the order.

The entry ban in the southern province of Phang-nga came after the nearby tourist island of Phuket announced the lockdown following an increase of the Covid-19 cases there, mainly found linking to entertainment venues.

Phang-nga governor also ordered closure of convenience stores and similar shops from 10 pm.-4am. as well as hotels, resorts and other accommodations to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The new measures will be put into effect on April 4 until the Covid-19 situation eases. (TNA)












