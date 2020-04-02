Pattaya food vendors give food to people hit hard by the coronavirus crisis

Seeing that tens of thousands of people are suffering from the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, Pattaya food sellers large and small have rallied to extend a hand of kindness to the people going through tough times by giving out food to those who really cannot afford to buy it.







Lately the familiar scene in Pattaya is to see a long line of people waiting patiently to be given a box of food. One such dismal scene was sighted in Soi Land Department in South Pattaya where hundreds of people lined up to receive a small portion of grilled chicken to take home.

To play their part in helping, Ploypatcha and Jaruwan Taveesaranchuen and their family, owners of the Bovy Grilled Chicken announced that on March 30 and 31, they would give out 220 kgs of grilled chicken together with 100 kgs of sticky rice to the needy people in their community.

It was noted that on those two days, people who gathered to get food were normal working people whose salaries and income were reduced, or even worse, were out of a job completely. They included motorcycle taxi drivers, merchants of all sorts, and employees of businesses large and small who had to cease their operations because of the impact of the coronavirus on their livelihood.

Strict safety precautions were enforced around the chicken stand, as everyone’s temperature had to be taken, hands must be washed with sanitizer gel, and people were required to a face mask before they could approach the stall to receive their handout.

Jaruwan said she was saddened to see how normal working people are suffering so much. “I could never have imagined that my countrymen and women would go through such agonizing times. Thailand is a land of plenty and to see our brothers and sisters stand in line to receive hand-outs is heartbreaking.

“We want to do as much as we can to alleviate their suffering. Even if we can just give them one meal, we feel we are doing our part for our people.

“We usually sell the grilled chicken and sticky rice for only 5-10 baht each. We make very little profit, but are happy that people have to spend only 10 baht for one meal to get some nourishment for their bodies.”

Jaruwan added, “We don’t know how long this crisis will last but we promise that when we are able to do it, we will give food to those in need again and again.”











