Thailand, US to cooperate in Coronavirus fight, bilateral economicties

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand and the United States of America have resolved to cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and to pursue closer bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.







The US Ambassador to Thailand, Michael George DeSombre, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, on the occasion of the start of the ambassador’s Bangkok posting. Both officials lauded the bilateral relations between the two countries and their long-standing cooperation in various fields, such as security and public health. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has its largest overseas office in Bangkok.

The Prime Minister thanked the US for sending PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and offering moral support to Thailand at this challenging time. He also urged closer cooperation among all countries in the fight against COVID-19. Concerning the economy, trade and investment, he said there are still many opportunities in Thailand. The US Ambassador expressed his intention to strengthen the bilateral economic partnership











