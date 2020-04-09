Favipiravir to be distributed to hospitals around Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) – Even though there is still no vaccine nor official treatment for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, doctors in many countries have reported successful treatments using existing drugs, one of which is Favipiravir. Thailand has already received 100,000 Favipiravir tablets which will be distributed to hospitals.







The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) ordered the 100,000 Favipiravir tablets from China, and plans to administer them to COVID-19 patients in serious condition.

The GPO’s Deputy Managing Director Sirikul Metheveerungsun, said today the GPO now has this delivery of Favipiravir tablets at its warehouse, preparing to distribute them to hospitals across the country.

A task force has been set up, chaired by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) secretary general, and the GPO Managing Director as the vice-chair. This task force is responsible for the allocation of the drug to hospitals as appropriate.

The GPO Managing Director Withoon Danwiboon, said today the Ministry of Public Health had already received 87,000 Favipiravir tablets, which have already been distributed to hospitals.

The tablets were purchased from a Chinese company, which manufactures the drug under license from a Japanese company.

In late March, the GPO placed an additional order for 200,000 tablets from China and Japan, expecting to receive a total of 287,000 tablets in April. 515 patients with COVID-19 have so far been given this drug in Thailand. The GPO will be placing new orders continuously to maintain the inventory of this drug for treatment.











