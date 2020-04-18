Thailand Tourism Authority developing new nature trails in Rayong Province

Ko Samet Islands, Rayong – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to share some good news from the Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park that a new Khao Laem Ya Nature Trail is currently being developed.







According to the National Park Office, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the new trail features a ‘friendly design’ that is accessible to all travelers regardless of needs.

The Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park covers a total area of 131 square kilometres of land and sea, covering Khao Laem Ya, Mae Ramphueng Beach, the famous Ko Samet, Ko Kudi, Ko Thai Khang Khao, Ko Kruai, including six islands in Rayong. Established in 1981 as the 34th national park of Thailand, the Park has three nature trails on Ko Samet, Ko Kudi, and Khao Laem Ya.

TAT would like to remind all of you that all national parks and forest parks in Thailand are currently temporarily closed to visitors from 25 March, 2020, until further notice, as part of the nationwide efforts to limit the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Once the situation improves and all unprecedented measures by the Royal Thai Government have been lifted, international and domestic tourists will certainly be able to experience the amazing nature of the Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park as well as other national parks in Thailand again.

In the meantime, TAT would like to remind all of you to stay safe through this difficult time. Be reminded to practice social distancing and follow strict guidelines on personal hygiene. Keep healthy and get enough sleep. Together we shall get through this.

