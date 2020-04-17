U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport prepares for return of 160 Thais from U.S.

The Royal Thai Navy is preparing coronavirus quarantine facilities in Sattahip for 160 Thai students returning from the United States on Sunday.

The Delta Airlines repatriation flight will land at U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport April 19. After being screened for fevers and symptoms of Covid-19, the students and their belongings will be sprayed with disinfectant and transported to the closed Ambassador City Hotel in Najomtien/Pattaya and the Holiday Inn Rayong where they will remain for 14 days.







Any of the students to develop symptoms of the deadly virus will be hospitalized.

The United States currently is the world’s biggest hotspot for Covid-19, with more than a half-million infections and 30,000 deaths.

Airport director Vice Adm. Kritchapol Rengjumnong said the public has previously protested the use of Rayong and Sattahip facilities for potentially infected Thai returnees, but he wanted to reassure everyone that the strictest preventative measures were being used and that the students would be isolated from public areas.





