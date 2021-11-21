Thailand targets 100 million administered COVID-19 vaccinations by month’s end

With the government having set a new COVID-19 vaccination target to see 100 million doses administered by the end of November, the prime minister has asked all parties to encourage people to come forth to receive their shots.

At least 86.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand, leaving 11-12 million doses remaining until the new target is met.







Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana explained that the Ministry of Public Health and partners had engaged the new vaccination target and there are now measures to accelerate vaccine uptake. As an example, the Ministry of Public Health will be holding a “vaccination week” from November 27 to December 5, while proactive vaccination teams will be sent out to improve vaccine access for the elderly, bedridden patients, and migrant workers.



The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation as well as universities and medical schools are conveying vaccine information to the public. Provincial governors are working to bring unvaccinated members of target groups to receive the shots by using incentives such as prizes and handouts. The business sector is also holding incentive campaigns that provide discounts or souvenirs to people who are able to present evidence of vaccination.







Thanakorn said the collaboration being had from all sectors will enable Thailand to achieve the target of administering 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month. He added that being able to present evidence of having received at least one dose of vaccine will benefit individuals when they carry out outdoor activities. He called for everybody, especially senior citizens and people with chronic diseases, to come forth and get vaccinated. (NNT)



























